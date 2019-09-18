top story Photos: Playing in the sand storm By Don SeabrookWorld photo editor Sep 18, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now With a rainstorm passing over them, David Evans, Wenatchee, spikes a volleyball over the net on the sand courts at Walla Walla Point Park on Tuesday night. On his team is Michael Tucker, Chelan. Players from North Central Washington gather Tuesday, Friday and Sundays at the park for pickup games. They operate out of a Facebook group called Wenatchee Sand Volleyball @ Walla Walla Park. World photo/Don Seabrook Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1 Sections Local News Sports Arts & Entertainment Education Housing Crisis Fires Webcams Buy Now Rain falls on Sly Vargas, Wenatchee, while playing a pickup game Tuesday. World photo/Don Seabrook Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Read More News County commission nears approval of recreation plan Sep 19, 2019 News Wenatchee man suspected of raping woman multiple times Sep 19, 2019 GO! Community Connections | Pybus Market Charitable Foundation celebrates local artists with portfolio display/sale +10 Sep 18, 2019 GO! 'ReStructured' | WVC’s MAC Gallery transformed into pillar forest +6 Sep 18, 2019 Connections River Ramble joins Saturday lineup at Wenatchee River Salmon Festival +4 Sep 18, 2019 News Catholic Charities hires new NCW director Sep 18, 2019 Local News Photos: Playing in the sand storm +2 Sep 18, 2019 News Burn ban lifted in some areas Sep 18, 2019 Local News Art of Community | Despite personal tragedy, D'Andre Vasquez is rising to amazing heights +4 Sep 18, 2019 News No charges for man who shot dog in euthanization attempt Sep 18, 2019 Unlimited article access, anytime, from anywhere, on any device. Only $1 for the first month! Subscribe Today! *Subscriptions Billed Monthly • Limited Time Offer Featured Former Chelan fire chief Lemon dies Sep 18, 2019 No charges for man who shot dog in euthanization attempt Sep 18, 2019 Catholic Charities hires new NCW director Sep 18, 2019 Submit Your Story Idea We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! CLICK TO SUBMIT