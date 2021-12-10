Angels Vanessa Sabatello, 5, left, and Oliviah Seymour, 4, wait under backstage blue lights for their entrance during Thursday night's rehearsal of "The Nutcracker" performed by the Fabulous Feet Academy of Ballet and the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra. Four performances will be held at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee: 7 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. For ticket information go to wwrld.us/nutcracker.
Clara Stahlbaum, played by Hannah Wright, 13, is in the middle of the fight between the Mouse King, played by Emma Clark, 17, and The Nutcracker, Linnea Mattson, 18, in this scene from "The Nutcracker" performed locally by the Fabulous Feet Academy of Ballet and the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra.
