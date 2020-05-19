NCW — Wenatchee received a sprinkling of spring showers Tuesday as a thunderstorm made its way across the region.
The rainfall was intermittent, with totals measuring 0.27 inches one mile north of East Wenatchee and 0.02 inches two miles south of East Wenatchee, said Jeremy Wolf, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Spokane. It is normal in spring to get meandering thunderstorms this time of year, he said.
The average rainfall for the month of May at the Wenatchee Water Plant is 0.69 inches, Wolf said.
It is unclear what the exact average rainfall for May has been in Wenatchee, but it's between 0.2 and 0.7 inches.
The reason the average rainfall is unclear, because it depends on where a person was standing in Wenatchee, Wolf said. Patchy thunderstorms, like the one on Tuesday, have been delivering different amounts of rainfall that can change from neighborhood to neighborhood.
The long-term projection for the region is that the weather will get warmer and drier than normal into June, July and August, Wolf said. It is normal to continue to continue getting thunderstorms into the summer months, which presents some potential fire danger. An ill-timed storm can also cause havoc on ripening tree fruit.
July and August will be the worst months for potential fires, Wolf said.