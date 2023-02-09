Jeremy Lovold, left, cleans out a pothole as Hunter Collins prepares to fill it with cold patch Monday. They are with the East Wenatchee Public Works Department. Lovold said crews started the annual work on city street potholes a couple of weeks ago. After fixing the ones reported to them, they drive through the city looking for potholes to fix. According to public works manager Garren Melton, East Wenatchee goes through about 11 tons of cold patch every year. To report a pothole, Melton said to call the East Wenatchee Public Works Department at (509) 884-1829.
