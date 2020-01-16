A late start to the school day, due to the weather, allowed Titus Colyar, 10, to get in some sledding time with neighbors Harper Witt, 6, and Max Meier,7, seen waiting in the background for their turn. The three made the sled hill in Meier’s yard on Furney Street in Wenatchee on Thursday.
A late start to the school day, due to the weather, allowed Titus Colyar, 10, to get in some sledding time with neighbors Harper Witt, 6, and Max Meier,7, seen waiting in the background for their turn. The three made the sled hill in Meier’s yard on Furney Street in Wenatchee on Thursday.