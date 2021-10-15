Bless Up teammates swarm Piper Davidson, with purple gloves, after she scores a touchdown, winning the championship game during the annual Powderpuff flag football tournament at Wenatchee High School Thursday night.
WENATCHEE — Powderpuff football returned to the Lee Bofto Field Thursday night after a year off due to COVID-19.
Five teams of high school girls battled for a coveted trophy. After 2 ½ hours and three overtimes, the team of Bless Up defeated the Black Widows for the championship.
The tournament is a fundraiser for the school’s Associated Student Body program with spectators paying $3 to watch.
This year, both teams playing in the final game were also on the school's varsity soccer team.
Their coach, watching from the sideline, said they had to be at practice at 6:30 the next morning.
The only noticeable injuries to players this year was the bloodied knee of Tatum Grosdidier and the broken fingernails of Courtney Dodge. “I broke four nails,” she said. “One in warm ups, the other three during the games.”
After Piper Davidson ran the ball across the goal line to end the third overtime with a win for her Bless Up team, players swarmed to her. Teammate Taylor Schoengarth grabbed the trophy from an ASB member and the team celebrated their win.
