Lee Elementary School second graders react to an egg splatting on the ground in an egg-drop fail Tuesday in the back parking lot of RH2 Engineering in East Wenatchee. For a science study, the students toured the company then watched as civil engineer Devon Petit dropped eggs in protective containers from 20 feet onto a plastic sheet over pavement. About a dozen employees of RH2 Engineering designed the egg holders before they were dropped. The children will try it themselves before a March 2 district-wide competition at Eastmont Junior High School.
