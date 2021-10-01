Kristin Harvey, 7, Wenatchee, practices a cheer during the Wenatchee High School Mini Cheer Camp on Thursday. She has been in dance classes for five years and decided to try cheer at the camp. Cheerleader Coach Danielle Schafer-Cloke said 160 children from kindergarten through fifth grade signed up for the camp. Two years ago, there were about 60 children, she said. The young cheerleaders were to finish the two-day camp Friday night during the high school's football game. They learned two cheers and a dance performance.
Kristin Harvey, 7, Wenatchee, practices a cheer during the Wenatchee High School Mini Cheer Camp on Thursday. She has been in dance classes for five years and decided to try cheer at the camp. Cheerleader Coach Danielle Schafer-Cloke said 160 children from kindergarten through fifth grade signed up for the camp. Two years ago, there were about 60 children, she said. The young cheerleaders were to finish the two-day camp Friday night during the high school's football game. They learned two cheers and a dance performance.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.