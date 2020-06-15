WENATCHEE — Several residents of Wenatchee’s Quail Hollow neighborhood spent part of their Sunday spreading grass seed on a hillside overlooking their houses. Goats owned by residents have eaten down brush on this hill but homeowners in the Quail Hollow Firewise Community are renting a herd to take care of other overgrown hillsides nearby.
The group raised $5,000 in contributions and a grant to pay for the 70 pounds of Sandberg bunch grass seed that costs $1,000. A group of five volunteers spread 20 pounds of the seed Sunday; the other 50 pounds are planned to be scattered later in the fall.