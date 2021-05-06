WENATCHEE — Wenatchee middle school band students found a few obstacles in their performance at a soccer jamboree Thursday at Foothills Middle School.
Beside having to work around masks because of the COVID-19 virus, gusts of wind blew through their spot at the field toppling music stands, sending sheet flying blowing dust from a nearby baseball field.
The pep band, made up of 30 students from the three Wenatchee schools, endured to play a mix of about 20 songs for over an hour that could be heard at all three fields the soccer games were being played on.
This is their third performance this week during soccer games.
Pioneer band director Erin Luebber came up with the idea of including all three schools as a way to get the middle school children to perform in public — the first time in over a year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
She said she worked on getting her own band to play at athletic events as a team-building exercise about two years ago.
They have been practicing in the courtyard at Orchard Middle School a couple of times a week. She said high school band volunteers have been helping the younger students.
All of the band students are invited to come to the games and play including instruments not normally seen in a pep band like violins and a French horn.
Because the Washington State Apple Blossom Youth Parade was canceled, these games are the only chance they have to perform, she said.