Kennadi Jackson throws her paper airplane into the air with other third-graders at Lee Elementary School on Wednesday. Students are studying Pangborn-Herndon trans-Pacific flight 90 years ago that landed above present-day East Wenatchee on Oct. 5. The morning workshop, given to all third-grade students in the Eastmont School District, was the effort of the Chelan Douglas School Retirees' Association and its 800 members. Each child got to take home packets including a wooden replica of the Miss Veedol plane, tape measure, and paper airplane that was designed in Japan with instructions written in Japanese. Students used elements of science, technology, engineering, art and math to learn about the historic flight.
