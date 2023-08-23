Lauren Lovercamp-Ross shows fellow teacher Sam Santjer a plaque she was given the year before by a student because her name was changing with her marriage this past summer. It was the first day of organizing and decorating her room for second-year teacher Lovercamp-Ross at Columbia Elementary School in Wenatchee Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. When the school dropped a classroom, she was able to switch from fifth grade teacher to a teaching position in special education. Her father, Greg Lovercamp, started his teaching career in the early 1990s at the same school. School starts in the Wenatchee district on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Renee Wilkens celebrates getting a sign up on the wall outside her enrichment classroom at Columbia Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Last year Wilkens taught from the stage at the school and says she is happy to share an actual classroom with the school's occupational and physical therapist. She will also teach at Washington Elementary School. "I'm over the moon excited to move from the stage to a classroom," she says. She bought the materials for the "Welcome" sign last year but didn't have a place to put it up at the stage.
