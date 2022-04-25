Photos: Tumwater Twister taking shape in Leavenworth

Workers connect hand railing to the track of the alpine coaster called Tumwater Twister on Thursday. Downtown Leavenworth is in the background. It's part of the planned Leavenworth Adventure Park. Scheduled to open in early 2023, the 2,870 foot continuous-loop roller coaster has a 234-foot elevation drop with a maximum speed of about 25 mph. Single adult riders or an adult with a child will be able to slow their car with a brake. David R. Moffett and John Sutherland are the principal owners of the Leavenworth Adventure Park that will also include a climbing wall. Initial estimates of opening were projected to be 2019 but there was an organized resistance to the conditional use permit needed at the site. Other delays included the pandemic, supply line problems and the weather. The coaster comes from Bavaria, Germany and will be in operation year-round. See more photos on Page A.
Workers connect hand railing to the track of the alpine coaster called Tumwater Twister on Thursday. Downtown Leavenworth is in the background. It's part of the planned Leavenworth Adventure Park. Scheduled to open in early 2023, the 2,870 foot continuous-loop roller coaster has a 234-foot elevation drop with a maximum speed of about 25 mph. Single adult riders or an adult with a child will be able to slow their car with a brake. David R. Moffett and John Sutherland are the principal owners of the Leavenworth Adventure Park that will also include a climbing wall. Initial estimates of opening were projected to be 2019 but there was an organized resistance to the conditional use permit needed at the site. Other delays included the pandemic, supply line problems and the weather. The coaster comes from Bavaria, Germany and will be in operation year-round. See more photos on Page A.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone