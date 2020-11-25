WENATCHEE — This year’s annual Serve Wenatchee Valley Thanksgiving meal giveaway didn’t include decorated baskets of food like in years past — but did provide 600 families with a frozen turkey, pie, and roasting pan.
A long line of cars snaked through the parking lot of Grocery Outlet on Tuesday as volunteers delivered the meals to trunks and back seats.
“I just wanted to give back,” said East Wenatchee’s Kris Tyquiengco of his first year volunteering. “I see a lot of need in the valley.”
People like Sara Harbury, Wenatchee, arrived in one of three assigned two-hour blocks of time then drove away with a healthy start to her Thanksgiving meal and a smile on her face.