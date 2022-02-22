Cole McKenna, 13, Cashmere, sports a tutu while eating lunch at Cashmere Middle School during school's Ultimate "Two's" Day celebration at the school on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Students could participate by wearing tiaras, tie-dye, tutus, ties, tennis shoes, two of everything or even twinning with a friend. McKenna said he found the tutu "laying around the house."
Cashmere resident Ella Niederstadt, 10, eats lunch while wearing a tiara and pigtails at Cashmere Middle School during school's Ultimate "Two's" Day celebration at the school on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. She said the crown was leftover from her Halloween costume when she dressed as a princess.
