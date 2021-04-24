WENATCHEE — In a before and after look, Washington Park, looking west along Washington Street, is seen April 9 before a project to remove 27 trees along the park perimeter. The current photograph, with the trees removed was made on Thursday.
According to Wenatchee Parks Director David Erickson, the removed trees were planted in the mid-1940s. Trees damaged in wind storms over the years led the city to checked with arborists who recommended their removal. The trees were in declining health and many were under power lines.
The city planted 10 new trees in Washington Park last year and will add 30 more. The varieties include maple, gingko, and flowering cherry trees.