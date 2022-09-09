The Wenatchee Valley Symphony begins its performance of Mozart's Magnificent Voyage to an audience of local school children at the Numerica Performing Arts Center Friday. The symphony's Classical Kids Live! program includes four private performances for students followed by Saturday's public one for all ages at 2 p.m. Seats can be reserved through the PAC box office.
Part of the learning experience is how to watch and listen to a symphony. Before Friday's performance of Mozart's Magnificent Voyage, John Newbery Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Chelsea DeRuwe talks to one of her students about putting his feet down.
