With students heading to their first classes Friday morning, Gabe Hunsaker, center, and the Wenatchee High School Chamber Orchestra plays the Ukrainian National Anthem in the school's rotunda. Members of the group planned to play the song continually through the school day — seven hours, or about 200 times. The idea was director Beth Jensen's whose friend's sister is in the Ukraine, returning after getting her children out of the country and into Poland, Jensen said. At the top of every hour, the orchestra also plays the Star Spangled Banner.
