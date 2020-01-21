Lake Chelan Winterfest kicked off last weekend with lots of chilly fun. The event continues on Friday with wine and ale tasting, horse-drawn carriage rides, ice sculptures and kids activities. More info: lakechelan.com/winterfest/
Mike Bonnicksen: 661-5228
