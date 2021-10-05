Heather Dappen and Ellen Smith take their first look at a can of green paint that they will use on their newest mural on the west side of the Wenatchee Library on Monday. They say this is the first time they've use the color green in any of their public murals. The mural was the public's top choice of three designs and should be done in a couple of weeks, Smith says. They started sketching the mural on the west wall of library on Friday. Smith said it's the most colorful of the options and one of the two she and Dappen liked most. She also said it was the most complex one in the three options given to the public.
Ellen Smith paints a yellow section of the Wenatchee Library mural. She said bees have been checking out the color, called "Decisive Yellow." Other colors are called Calypso, Poseidon, and Dragon Fruit.
