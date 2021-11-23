Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Physics students lay siege to Wenatchee Valley College in catapult contest

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
211124-newslocal-catapult 01.jpg
Buy Now

Wenatchee Valley College physics students use catapults they made to launch tennis balls for distance and accuracy during the annual contest on the Wenatchee campus Tuesday. One of the ropes holding the tennis ball broke on this attempt.

WENATCHEE — Squeaks could be heard from across the Wenatchee Valley College as students wheeled in their battle stations Tuesday afternoon.

“We need some medieval fighting music,” said physics professor Bruce Unger, who was overseeing WVC’s annual catapult contest.

Physics students at the contest lined up handmade wooden catapults to be tested for accuracy, design and throwing distance.

Results varied.

“I’m going to launch it at you,” said student Arlen Brazill while taking aim at Unger with a tennis ball in his catapult. “I can duck,” replied Unger who was holding a model Space Needle that was the official target of the  student siegemasters.

Brazill, who built a catapult taller than himself, placed in the contest’s top three.

The other two winners included the team of Sauviah and Brevik Myrbo, and Jianfan Lin.

211124-newslocal-catapult 02.jpg
Buy Now

With physics instructor Bruce Unger holding a model of the Space Needle, a physics team launches a tennis ball toward it for an accuracy contest at the annual catapult event at Wenatchee Valley College on Tuesday.

Brazill said his catapult took about 14 hours to build. The first few test shots “did not go well,” but he made a lot of improvements along the way, he said.

Class restrictions only allowed students to use all-natural materials like wood and cotton, he said. Metal screws were not allowed.

Making the sling was one of the most difficult parts, Brazill said. Preparing the catapults to throw the tennis balls was a difficult task in and of itself for students. 

Judges watching the distance contest shouted numbers after contestants launched tennis balls from their catapults.

“39 ... 17 ... 110,” the judges shouted while marking each catapult launch distance in feet.

Student Sauviah Myrbo constructed one of the contest’s most powerful launchers, so powerful that it fell apart on the second throw.

After about three weeks of work on the catapult, the wooden dowel just finally gave out, she said.

Myrbo said her catapult's rock counterweight clocked in at about 32 pounds, which sent her launches well past many of the contestants' throws.

Student catapults that did not place in the top three include a mini catapult about a foot tall and another which, despite a two-student team's best efforts, preferred not to launch.

211124-newslocal-catapult 03.jpg
Buy Now

Arlen Brazill gets ready to launch a tennis ball with his homemade catapult at the annual contest at Wenatchee Valley College on Tuesday.

Luke Hollister: (509) 665-1172

hollister@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @lukeholli

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

NABUR