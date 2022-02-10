WENATCHEE — Friday afternoon was sunny and brisk in the valley. Notable snow hasn’t fallen in a month, though the remnants still make outdoor recreation a challenge. Indoors, around 40 residents were active at the Wenatchee Racket and Athletic Club playing what may soon be Washington’s official sport: pickleball.
The sport, created on Bainbridge Island in the 1960s by Joel Pritchard and friends, has increased in popularity in recent years. Pritchard went on to serve as a congressman and lieutenant governor.
The rules are relatively straightforward for a sport that’s a cross between tennis and ping pong. Players have a paddle and the goal of hitting a ball over a net.
It’s that ease of entry, friendly competition and an ability to remain active that players cite as reasons for the growth.
Lawmakers have taken notice, too. The Washington state Senate passed SB 5615 last Thursday 46-1, which designates pickleball as the state’s official sport. Legislation was introduced Monday in the house and referred to the State Government and Tribal Relations Committee.
“It’s an any-age sport, any-age sport,” said Randy Smith, who has played for more than 35 years. Smith said the sport’s popularity has increased over the last five to eight years. “We have people in their 90s who are playing pickleball and having a lot of fun at it.”
Though he enjoyed the sport, he never envisioned it would become this popular.
“I really didn’t think it would take off the way it’s taken off right now,” he said. “The rules book has gone from like one page to 30 pages.”
When Smith begins talking about pickleball, it’s hard to stop. One question resulted in a five-minute answer that touched on various rules, strategies, pro pickleball players and YouTube videos.
“We play out at Eastmont Park a lot. There’s just a ton of people that play out there,” Smith said. In addition to Eastmont, he also plays at the WRAC and on a court at home. “It’s a great community sport.”
Debbie Phelps, a local nurse, also often plays in Eastmont. She began in July 2015 after being hesitant and even refusing an initial invitation from a friend. A few minutes after borrowing a paddle and joining her first game at Eastmont park, she was hooked.
“Ten minutes later, I knew that was where I was going to be every morning that I could possibly be there,” Phelps said. “It’s just a ton of fun.”
Seven and a half years later, Phelps still plays multiple times a week. The camaraderie between players drew her in initially but the desire for improvement have kept her around.
“Pickleball is a game that you can get out there and have fun as a novice,” she said. “But then, as you start playing and you get better and see the strategies and the different types of shots you can make, then you can just start improving and improving on your skill.”
Sen. Brad Hawkins (R-East Wenatchee) voted in favor of the pickleball legislation, though he said his initial reaction was that the “bill was silly and not something lawmakers should be considering.”
Hawkins said he began playing at Orchard Middle School. Though he hadn’t played much since, his family ordered a pickleball set early in the pandemic to pass the time.
Evy Gillin, the WRAC’s general manager, said the recreation center now has a roster of around 200 players. Gillin said many players transition from other sports to pickleball.
“There’s much more opportunity for socialization,” Gillin said. “Because you’re in a little smaller court … conversations aren’t noticed. You just talk and have a good time.”
The sport grew in popularity during the pandemic since people could play on makeshift courts at home, Gillin said. As places began to reopen those backyard players navigated to local parks and athletic clubs.
Though it’s a purely honorary designation, Smith said he supports Washington’s pickleball legislation.
“I’d love to it see as Washington’s official sport.”
A previous version of this article incorrectly referred to Joel Pritchard with the wrong last name.