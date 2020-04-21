EAST WENATCHEE — Two were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a pickup towing a trailer with three head of cattle rolled on Highway 2/97.
The Dodge pickup was westbound about 9 a.m. when it rolled near milepost 120 on the Douglas County side of the Odabashian Bridge, said Trooper John Bryant, Washington State Patrol.
The driver, 71-year-old Brian Slade of Malaga, and a passenger whose identity was not immediately available, were taken to Central Washington Hospital, Bryant said. He said their injuries did not appear serious.
The trailer detached and came to rest about 150 feet away on the highway shoulder. The animals were uninjured.
Troopers haven’t determined the cause of the collision, but drugs and alcohol weren’t a factor, Bryant said.
Crews took about two hours to clear the scene.