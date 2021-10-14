WENATCHEE — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday after his pickup allegedly struck six parked cars and then crashed into an unoccupied house.
The Toyota Tacoma hit the vehicles in the 500 block of South Mission Street before smashing into the house, according to Wenatchee Police Sgt. Joe Eaton.
The driver, identified in Chelan County District Court records as James Dean Thompson of East Wenatchee, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m.
One parked car was occupied, but no one involved in the crash suffered serious injury, Eaton said.
The owner of the home, Angel Cruz, said the building was being renovated into an office. Cruz also owns the adjacent food stand, Taqueria El Tapatio and heard the crash.
“It is what it is,” Cruz said. “As long as nobody was hurt, we’re fine. Things happen.”
Crews worked for about two hours to remove the pickup from the buildings, a task complicated by damage done to the building.
The pickup partially dislodged a beam that supported a roof overhanging the front porch. Firefighters cut the roof off the Tacoma to pull the pickup out of the house without hitting and shifting the unstable roof.
The pickup was free from the building about 8:35 p.m. and Mission Street, blocked or partially blocked from the time of the collision, was reopened about 9 p.m.
