Pine Canyon rockslide could leave Highway 2 closed into March

ORONDO — Highway 2, closed by a Tuesday rockslide in Pine Canyon, could be be closed into March.
More rock and a boulder about the size of a truck could crash down on the highway, making it too dangerous to use, according to the state Department of Transportation. “It's hanging out so much that it throws a shadow," DOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack said of the boulder.
The slide happened roughly four miles east of Orondo, leading to a closure between milepost 140.5 to 148. The rockslide also damaged a cable anchor and netting used to keep falling rock off the highway.
The next step is to get a contractor working on clean-up six days a week, she said. The hope is to reopen Highway 2 in March, after road work is completed.
Link Transit has rerouted the Waterville bus route to detour up Badger Mountain Road and has a shuttle between Orondo and Wenatchee’s downtown Columbia Station.
There are no official detours around the rockslide area, though Badger Mountain Road and McNeil Canyon Road can be used.
“We’re optimistic we’ll be able to get somebody out there shortly,” Loebsack said. “ ... We understand we gotta get this thing back open.”