You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pine Canyon rockslide could leave Highway 2 closed into March

DJI_0075.JPG

Debris spills onto Highway 2 along Pine Canyon, about four miles east of Orondo, after a Tuesday morning rockslide.

ORONDO — Highway 2, closed by a Tuesday rockslide in Pine Canyon, could be be closed into March.

More rock and a boulder about the size of a truck could crash down on the highway, making it too dangerous to use, according to the state Department of Transportation. “It's hanging out so much that it throws a shadow," DOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack said of the boulder.

The slide happened roughly four miles east of Orondo, leading to a closure between milepost 140.5 to 148. The rockslide also damaged a cable anchor and netting used to keep falling rock off the highway.

EtPIe0xVoAIcclG.jpg

The Pine Canyon rockslide occurred Tuesday morning between milepost 140.5 and 148.

The next step is to get a contractor working on clean-up six days a week, she said. The hope is to reopen Highway 2 in March, after road work is completed.

Link Transit has rerouted the Waterville bus route to detour up Badger Mountain Road and has a shuttle between Orondo and Wenatchee’s downtown Columbia Station. 

There are no official detours around the rockslide area, though Badger Mountain Road and McNeil Canyon Road can be used.

“We’re optimistic we’ll be able to get somebody out there shortly,” Loebsack said. “ ... We understand we gotta get this thing back open.”

DJI_0088.JPG

A boulder that broke off during the rock slide is “hanging out so much that it throws a shadow,” said state Department of Transportation spokesperson Lauren Loebsack.

Join the online forum

Luke Hollister: 665-1172

hollister@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @lukeholli

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

NABUR