WENATCHEE — Pinnacles Prep charter school is holding a “curbside facilities reveal” on Thursday at the site of its campus at the existing Wenatchee Community Center.
The reveal is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center Parking Lot at 504 S. Chelan Ave. in Wenatchee. Pinnacles has a lease agreement with the city of Wenatchee to manage the campus starting Jan. 1.
Pinnacles Prep Principal Jill Fineis said the Thursday event will showcase architectural schematic designs on how they are "re-envisioning" education at the current community center campus.
“This re-envisioning of classroom space also includes how we hope to make it a community learning center model where we’ve created space within our buildings to be open for the community outside of the school day,” Fineis said. “We wanted to share these plans with the broader community in as safe an event as we can get.”
At the curbside facility reveal, Fineis said they will have very small stations where visitors can rotate through and see different parts of the campus. Board and staff members will be at each location to showcase the elements and answer questions.
Chelan County's Phase 2 COVID-19 status means there can be groups larger than five people, which Fineis said really helps. Anyone coming to a station should wear a mask. All faculty members will be wearing masks.
School officials hope the event attracts students interested in attending the school. Pinnacles Prep will serve sixth-graders through high school seniors. Fineis said they also want to share their vision for how they are reimagining education in the valley.
“We had multiple strategic planning and community surveys over the last 10 years,” she said. “All of those asked for a reimagining of quality and equity in our education systems. Pinnacles Prep is really a result of those community voices all coming together.”
Said Fineis, “It’s more voice in choice, project-based learning, learning in place with our community members, lots of art and music, civic engagement, and things like that. We feel like we are a response to what the community has been asking for and we would like to showcase that.”
There has been a positive impact from the pandemic, Fineis said, in that they have been forced to slow down and engage families one by one.
“We want it to be an intentional decision and be the right decision for families,” she said. “Being able to sit down and have a more slow and intimate conversation to find out their story and why this opportunity might look good for you and your family. COVID has forced us to slow down and be really thoughtful about how we talk to families.”