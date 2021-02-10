LAKE WENATCHEE — The U.S. Forest Service could start work this summer on a plan to treat almost 75,000 acres of land around Lake Wenatchee to prevent future mega fires.
The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest completed a draft environmental assessment of the Upper Wenatchee Pilot Project in December, said Deborah Kelly, Forest Service spokesperson. The project completed its formal comment period on Feb. 13 and a decision on whether environmental mitigation will be necessary for the project to move forward is likely by July.
It will be quite a large project for the Forest Service, which traditionally treats areas between 5,000 to 10,000 acres at a time, according to previous reporting. The Forest Service is trying to increase the pace and scale of restoration.
Forest treatment would include a combination of logging some trees, removing brush and prescribed fires in certain places.
According to a Bioregional Assessment of Northwest Forests, the Okanogan-Wenatchee needs to conduct forest treatment on 1.2 million acres. Fire is a natural part of the ecosystem and has been removed, leading to overgrown forests.
The North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative was instrumental in starting the Upper Wenatchee Pilot Project. The collaborative consists of Chelan and Okanogan counties, several conservation groups, firewise communities and environmental organizations, all working together to treat forests and reduce the risk from wildfires.
The purpose of the project, according to the draft environmental analysis, is to return the landscape around Lake Wenatchee to its natural state and reduce the risk of wildfire.
The project could have some impact on old-growth forests and the northern spotted owl, which uses old growth stands for habitat.
Old growth trees, though, have been allowed to grow unusually close together in a manner that could lead to large-scale destruction of these stands during a fire, according to the analysis. In addition, dense forests could inhibit birds from using the trees for habitat and forage.
The draft environmental analysis provides two alternatives that are quite similar, except for the extent of treatment that would occur. Alternative one puts more emphasis on restoring the landscape and would have more short-term impacts on spotted owl habitat. Alternative two focuses on retaining old growth trees that make for good spotted owl habitat.
In alternative one, long-term owl habitat could improve as old growth forests become healthier through treatment, according to the analysis.