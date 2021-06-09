OLYMPIA — Wenatchee Valley transportation projects take center stage next week at the Washington State Transportation Commission meeting.
Community leaders and local officials will talk about everything from Wenatchee’s “Complete Streets” program and Northern Fruit’s plans to electrify its truck fleet to the continued quest to complete the Apple Capital Loop project.
The virtual two-day meeting, broadcast live at tvw.org, runs 1-5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday. It will be conducted using Zoom. Those interested in participating can register at wwrld.us/WSTC.
Tuesday’s agenda includes:
- A briefing from the Chelan-Douglas Regional Transportation Council about the region’s varying urban and rural transportation needs as the only region of the state that lacks an Interstate Highway.
- Reports from city and county officials on ongoing transportation improvement efforts. One of those is Wenatchee’s “Complete Streets” program, which removes transportation barriers and promotes equity by providing pedestrian, bicycle, transit and motor vehicle access.
- County economic development leaders will discuss how air, highway and rail systems impact economic development and tourism.
On Wednesday:
- Douglas County PUD will share details of its renewable hydrogen production facility pilot project and Northern Fruit will talk about the planned electrification of its truck fleet.
- Link Transit will talk about its fixed route bus services and special needs transportation programs that are being explored that would cut costs while increasing access.
- A multijurisdictional panel will provide information on the proposed Apple Capital Loop project, which includes construction of Confluence Parkway running parallel to North Wenatchee Avenue, and a second bridge across the Wenatchee River to Olds Station.
Questions or comments from the public can be submitted during the virtual meeting, which will be addressed if time permits. Written comments can also be submitted via email until 4 p.m. the day before the meeting. Send comments to transc@wstc.wa.gov.
The state Transportation Commission is a seven-member board appointed by the governor. It provides an open public forum for transportation policy development, conducts special projects as directed by the Legislature and issues the state’s 20-year Transportation Plan.
The commission also is holding a special meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, to propose new ferry fares and to discuss toll rate increases on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, the State Route 99 tunnel and the Highway 520 bridge. Presentations will be available on the commission’s website.
For information about the commission and complete meeting agendas, go to wstc.wa.gov/.