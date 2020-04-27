WENATCHEE — Developers plan to convert 167 acres of orchard land above Maple Street into hundreds of residential units over the next nine years.
The project would bring 384 residential lots to the foothills and expand the area’s road system.
“This is one of the largest developments Wenatchee has seen in quite some time,” Community Planning Director Glenn DeVries said Monday.
Developers plan to add a second access point to Broadview by connecting Maiden Lane down to Maple Street. The western end of Springwater Avenue would also be extended up to Maple Street.
The 167-acre project site sits on six parcels owned by Bart and Sheila Clennon. The developer is Triad Maple LLC, a Seattle company owned by Fredrick Grimm.
It’s part of a large segment of land annexed by the city last April, DeVries said.
City staff have been working with the developers for several months to understand the project’s needs, he said. An official pre-application meeting was held in February.
The developers on April 17 submitted detailed site plans to the city. More applications, including for a development agreement with the city, are expected in the coming months, DeVries said.
The plans call for the residences to be built in three phases.
The first phase would include approximately 100 units and be completed by 2022. The second phase of an additional 100 units would be completed by 2024. The third phase would include the remainder of the units and be finished in 2029.
As currently planned, the development would include a range of housing types, including standard single-family homes and multi-family condos. A community center and RV storage areas are also being considered for the development.
Its six parcels have a total of three different zoning designations: residential low, residential single family and residential foothills low, according to the plans.
The developers have also requested part of the property be rezoned to allow for some neighborhood commercial businesses, DeVries said.