WENATCHEE — The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival has canceled preliminary plans to host a harvest festival in September.
Festival organizers said in a statement Wednesday that, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and still being in Phase 1.5, we cannot foresee this happening.”
The 2020 Apple Blossom Festival was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, as well. Organizers said in the statement that they were monitoring the current situation and planning for the 2021 Apple Blossom festival, April 22 to May 2.
Apple Blossom Administrator Darci Christoferson could not be reached for comment Thursday.