WENATCHEE — A Chelan County judge rejected a plea deal Wednesday for a Wenatchee man accused of robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, doubling his expected sentence.
Alan “Ese Giggles” Meza Duarte will spend two years in prison for robbing two Okanogan County teens at gunpoint as they attempted to buy marijuana from him in September.
Meza Duarte, 18, was sentenced Jan. 29 to 12 months and day in prison after pleading guilty in Chelan County Superior Court to second-degree robbery.
As part of a plea agreement, a charge of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm was tried as a separate case, said Deputy Prosecutor Jim Hershey. This was expected to reduce his standard sentencing range.
The agreement stipulated that Meza Duarte would serve four months in prison concurrent to the yearlong robbery sentence. Instead, Judge Kristin Ferrera sentenced him Wednesday to 12 months consecutive to the robbery sentence, bringing his total prison term to two years and a day.
Hershey told Ferrera the two victims were in agreement with the plea deal, but were fearful of Meza Duarte, according to court minutes. Ferrera said she was concerned the victims agreed to the plea out of fear.