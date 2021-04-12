Tuesday
Government
East Wenatchee Civil Service meeting: 5:30 p.m., teleconference number: 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 864 8023 6703
Wenatchee World and Our Valley Our Future, Community Listening Session: 6 to 7 p.m., RSVP at wwrld.us/listeningsession
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., broadcast live audio on lakechelannow.com, (509) 682-4037
Leavenworth City Council: 6:30 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/86141692095, passcode: 819623, 548-5275
Schools
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., to learn how to connect to the meeting contact (509) 682-3515 or email mashayekhg@chelanschools.org, (509) 682-3515
Wednesday
Government
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/94159949844, password: 598981, 548-5275