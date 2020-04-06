Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns. Check before you go.
Today
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID: 290-238-081
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Teleconference link: zoom.us/j/650411499, Meeting ID: 650 411 499
East Wenatchee City Council: 6:30 p.m., Teleconference number: 1-253-215-8782, Meeting ID: 343 587 649
Wednesday
Community
Science in our Valley - Heat Stress in Apples Virtual Seminar: 4 p.m., Teleconference number: 1-669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 509 888 7036, facebook.com/events/2590160451033750/
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID: 290-238-081
RiverCom Board: 9 a.m., Teleconference link: wwrld.us/34jSQxh, Meeting ID: 418 186 694, Password: 005382, 662-4650