Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Penguin Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Minecraft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library

Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Nature’s Secret Pantry — The Wild Foods of Spring, Langdon Cook: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181

Environmental Film & Speaker Series: 7 to 9 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., 888-6240

Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church,1408 Washington St., 888-2742

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority: 9 a.m., 1 Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, 884-4700

Chelan County Commission: 8 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215

Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037

Wenatchee World Forum — Wolves In Washington: 7 to 8 a.m., Pybus Public Market,888-3900

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

WeDo Lego Robotics: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Quincy Library

A.T.L.A.S.: 3:45 to 4:45, Manson Library

Creative Yarns Workshop: 4 to 6 p.m., Cashmere Library

Read Around the World — Chinese New Year: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library

Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 3 p.m., 232 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, 682-4476

Wenatchee Valley College Board: 3 p.m., Wenatchi Hall, 682-6420

Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300

