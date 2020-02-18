Today
Community
Wenatchee World Forum: 7 to 8 a.m., Pybus Public Market
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., to Manson Library
Creative Yarns Workshop: 4 to 6 p.m., Cashmere Library
Read Around the World — Carnaval in Brazil: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Science in Our Valley — Geology of Antarctica, Hot Science on a Cold Continent: 4 to 5 p.m., WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 509-888-7036
Government
Wenatchee Valley College Board: 3 p.m., Wenatchi Hall, 682-6420
Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Bridgeport City Council: 7 p.m., City Hall, 686-4041
Schools
Entiat School Board: 7 p.m., high school library, 784-1800
Thursday
Community
NAMI support group: 6 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 663-8282, chelandouglasnami@gmail.com, namicd.org
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Indoor Playground Cashmere: 10 to 11:30 a.m., 7th Day Adventist Church, 507 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, 425-772-6507
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m. to noon, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-018
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
WRI film "Bird of Prey": 7 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Government
Wenatchee City Council, work session: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
North Central Regional Library Board: 1 p.m., Distribution Center, 16 N. Columbia St., 663-1117
Cascadia Conservation District Board: 3:30 p.m., Wenatchee World, 14 N. Mission, 436-1601
