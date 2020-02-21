Saturday
Community
Foothills Middle School Barnes and Noble Bookfair: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
2020 Fly Fishing Film Festival: 7 to 9 p.m., Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, 670-7782, marketing@icicle.org
Beatles vs. Stones: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Sunday
Foothills Middle School Barnes and Noble Bookfair: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Monday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
S.T.E.M Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Knit with Wit: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Public Services Building, 140 19th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Cashmere City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 782-3513
Schools
Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., Eastmont administration office, 800 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-7169
Manson School Board: 6 p.m., Manson Elementary library, 687-3140
Cascade School Board: 7 p.m., district office, 548-5885
Tuesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
A.T.L.A.S. - At the Library After School: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board: 9 a.m., Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority office, One Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, 884-4700
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
Leavenworth City Council: 6:30 p.m. public forum, City Hall, 548-5275
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 663-8161
