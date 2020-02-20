Today
Friday Fun — Ozobots: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Friday Night Music — Well Strung: 6 to 8 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900
Rep. Schrier Wenatchee Town Hall: 6 to 7 p.m., Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee
Columbia Chorale presents Life, Liberty and The Pursuit of Happiness: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Saturday
Foothills Middle School Barnes and Noble Bookfair: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
2020 Fly Fishing Film Festival: 7 to 9 p.m., Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, 670-7782, marketing@icicle.org
Beatles vs. Stones: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
