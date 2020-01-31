Saturday
Community
Companion Rescue Workshop: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mission Ridge, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee, eventbrite.com/e/companion-rescue-workshop-mission-ridge-tickets-89635089967
The Met, “Porgy and Bess”: 9:55 a.m. to 1 p.m., Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, 670-7782
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 1, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, 548-0181
Community Yoga with Melissa: 10 to 11 a.m., Peshastin Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Backyard Adventures with Snowshoes: 1 to 2 p.m., Peshastin Library
Fun with Games: 1 to 3 p.m., Quincy Library
Monday
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., 327 N. Wenatchee Ave., 663-8121
NCACH Governing Board Meeting: 1 p.m., Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way, 886-6400
Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 745-8871
Tuesday
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County courthouse, Waterville,745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.