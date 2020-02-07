Saturday
Community
Cascades Wildlife Tracking Certification Class with David Moskowitz: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Snowshoe Tour at Fish Hatchery: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Hatchery Building, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, 548-0161
2020 Echo Ridge Loppet: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Echo Ridge Recreation Area Trailheads, Echo Ridge Recreation Trailheads, Manson
STEM — Math Scavenger Hunt: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Popcorn and a Movie: 2 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library
Sunday
Joe Guimond and Mike Bills: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 662-7036
Monday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
S.T.E.M. Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Knit with Wit: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County public services building, 140 19th St. N. W., East Wenatchee, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 10 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Schools
Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., Eastmont Junior High School library, 884-7169
Tuesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
First Aid & CPR English: 1 to 4:30 p.m., Washington Apple Commission, 2900 Euclid Ave., Wenatchee, eventbrite.com/e/first-aid-cpr-english-tickets-91195272515.
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Country Comfort: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 662-7036
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
A.T.L.A.S. - At the Library After School: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Spanish First Aid & CPR: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Washington Apple Commission, 2900 Euclid Ave., Wenatchee, eventbrite.com/e/spanish-first-aid-cpr-tickets-91197216329.
Fly Tying Series with Wenatchee Valley Fly Fishers’ Bruce Merighi and WRI: 6 to 8 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Salmon in our Streams: 7 to 8:15 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St, Wenatchee, eventbrite.com/e/salmon-in-our-streams-tickets-86610090111
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church,1408 Washington St., 888-2742
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Board of Directors of the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority: 9 a.m., Port of Douglas County conference room, One Campbell Parkway, Suite D, East Wenatchee, 884-4700
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
Leavenworth City Council: 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 663-8161
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.