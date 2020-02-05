Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Indoor Playground Cashmere: 10 to 11:30 a.m., 7th Day Adventist Church, 507 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, 425-772-6507
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Precautions against Elder Financial Abuse: 2 p.m., Prestige Senior Living, 589 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, 663-3337
ATLAS KEVA Planks & Maze: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
Wenatchee Jazz Workshop presents Jazznights — Pro night:7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2878
Government
Douglas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee: 1 and 2 p.m., Douglas County Public Services Building, 886-0899
Friday
Community
First Friday at the Museum: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, 888-6240
Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900
Art on the Move — Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve!: 3 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Public Library, 300 Woodring St., Cashmere, 664-7624
Wells House First Friday Open House: 5 to 7 p.m., The Wells House, 801-817 Nelson Ave., Wenatchee, 888-6240
Rails and Ales: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Orondo street in downtown Wenatchee, 663-6543
Friday Night Music — The Nate Weakely Project: 6 to 8 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900
Wenatchee Jazz Workshop presents Jazznights — Student night: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2878
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.