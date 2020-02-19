Today
Community
NAMI support group: 6 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 663-8282, chelandouglasnami@gmail.com, namicd.org
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Indoor Playground Cashmere: 10 to 11:30 a.m., 7th Day Adventist Church, 507 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, 425-772-6507
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m. to noon, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-018
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
WRI film “Bird of Prey”: 7 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Government
Wenatchee City Council, work session: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
North Central Regional Library Board: 1 p.m., Distribution Center, 16 N. Columbia St., 663-1117
Cascadia Conservation District Board: 3:30 p.m., Wenatchee World, 14 N. Mission, 436-1601
Friday
Friday Fun - Ozobots: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Friday Night Music - Well Strung: 6 to 8 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900
Rep. Schrier Wenatchee Town Hall: 6 to 7 p.m., Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee
Columbia Chorale presents Life, Liberty and The Pursuit of Happiness: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
