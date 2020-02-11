Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
ATLAS At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., to Manson Library
ATLAS Art Club — Valentine’s Day Cards: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Science In Our Valley, “Fire Blight Resistant Apple Varieties”: 4 to 5 p.m., WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, 888-7036
Winter Aloha Night: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leavenworth Cider House, 939 Front St., Leavenworth, eventbrite.com/e/winter-aloha-night-tickets-89520798117
Canoeing the Hood River — An Adventure to the Vanishing Arctic: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
RiverCom Board: 9 a.m., City Hall, 129 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, 662-4650
Chelan County Fire District 1 Commission: 2 p.m., 206 Easy St., Wenatchee, 662-4734
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
Link Transit Board Workshop: 3 p.m., Columbia Station third floor, 300 S. Columbia St.,664-7611
Douglas County Fire District 2 Commission: 5 p.m., fire hall, 377 N. Eastmont Ave., 884-6671
Thursday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Indoor Playground Cashmere: 10 to 11:30 a.m., 7th Day Adventist Church, 507 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, 425-772-6507
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS Friendship Bracelets Craft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Software and Apps for Tree Fruit Management: 4 to 7 p.m., Pybus Event Center, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, robert.orpet@wsu.edu
Casablanca: 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Government
Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council: 9 a.m., Confluence Technology Center, Wenatchee, 663-9059
Upper Valley Habitat for Humanity Board: 10 a.m., Chelan County Commissioners’ Hearing Room, 400 Douglas Street, Suite 201, Wenatchee, 548-2031
Aging and Adult Services Council of Governments: 1:30 p.m., 50 Simon St. S.E., East Wenatchee, 886-0700
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Rock Island City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 884-1261
