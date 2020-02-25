Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., to Manson Library
The Quilts of Gee’s Bend: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Government
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
Board of Directors of North Central Educational District: Noon, 430 Olds Station Road, 665-2628
Schools
Waterville School Board: 6 p.m., high school career center, 745-8584
Thursday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Indoor Playground Cashmere: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 507 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, 425-772-6507
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS Little Bits STEM Kits: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Love Your Heart: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Jazz and Friends National Day of School and Community Readings: 5 to 5:45 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Meet Author Julie Tate-Libby: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Julie Tate-Libby's "The Good Way: A Himalayan Journey": 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leavenworth Public Library, 700 U.S. Highway 2, Leavenworth, 548-1451
Government
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Rock Island City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 884-1261
