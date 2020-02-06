Today
Community
First Friday at the Museum: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, 888-6240
Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900
Art on the Move — Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve!: 3 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Public Library, 300 Woodring St., Cashmere, 664-7624
Wells House First Friday Open House: 5 to 7 p.m., The Wells House, 801-817 Nelson Ave., Wenatchee, 888-6240
Rails and Ales: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Orondo Avenue in downtown Wenatchee, 663-6543
Friday Night Music — The Nate Weakely Project: 6 to 8 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900
Wenatchee Jazz Workshop presents Jazznights — Student night: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2878
Saturday
Community
Cascades Wildlife Tracking Certification Class with David Moskowitz: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Snowshoe Tour at Fish Hatchery: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Hatchery Building, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, 548-0161
2020 Echo Ridge Loppet: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Echo Ridge Recreation Area Trailheads, Echo Ridge Recreation Trailheads, Manson
STEM — Math Scavenger Hunt: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Popcorn and a Movie: 2 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library
