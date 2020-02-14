Saturday
Community
Avalanche Awareness Workshop: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mission Ridge, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee, karindavidson@comcast.net
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Hatchery Building, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, 548-0181
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Kiwanis Kids Carnival: 1 to 4 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 860-4816
Children’s Live Musical “Peter & Wendy”: 2 to 3 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School, 1224 Methow St., Wenatchee, roxannetuckerpta@gmail.com
Pawscars Gala 2020: 5:30 to 9 p.m., Wenatchee Convention Center, 662-9577
Cold Winter Nights Comedy Series: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Sunday
Empty Bowls: 1 to 6 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, 662-6156
Monday
Community:
The Compassionate Friends support group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., 860-3620
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Government
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., 327 N. Wenatchee Ave., 663-8121
Tuesday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Country Comfort: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 662-7036
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
A.T.L.A.S. - At the Library After School: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Minecraft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., 3rd floor conference room, Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St, 664-7611 Wenatchee
East Wenatchee Water District Commission: 3 p.m., district office, 692 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-3569
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District Meeting: 5:30 p.m., 230 N. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-8015
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.