Today
Community
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse, Waterville,745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Wednesday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. , Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 662-7036
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Precautions against Elder Financial Abuse: 2 p.m., Colonial Vista, 601 Okanogan Ave., 663-3337
ATLAS STEM: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
Minecraft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library
A.T.L.A.S. At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library
A.T.L.A.S Art Club — Valentine’s Day Cards: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Science in Our Valley — Tree Fruit Automation and the Regional Labor Market: 4 p.m., WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center, 1100 North Western Ave., Wenatchee, 888-7036
Get Lit! Jewelry: 6:30 to 9 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, 888-6240
Government
City of Wenatchee Historic Preservation Board: 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee City Hall, 888-6200
