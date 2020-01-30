Today
Community
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Friday Fun — What can we do with yarn?: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library
Snowshoe Tour: 1 to 3 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, 548-0181
Lance Tigner: 6 to 8 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, 425-770-3268
Down North: 7:30 to 9 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, 665-9096
Saturday
Companion Rescue Workshop: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mission Ridge, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee, eventbrite.com/e/companion-rescue-workshop-mission-ridge-tickets-89635089967
The Met, “Porgy and Bess”: 9:55 a.m. to 1 p.m., Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, 670-7782
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 1, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery - Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, 548-0181
Community Yoga with Melissa: 10 to 11 a.m., Peshastin Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Backyard Adventures with Snowshoes: 1 to 2 p.m., Peshastin Library
Fun with Games: 1 to 3 p.m., Quincy Library
