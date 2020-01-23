Today
Friday Fun — Plant Science: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Clay with Dale: 1 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival 2020: 4 to 11:55 p.m., Leavenworth Festhalle, 1001 Front St., april@artisthome.org
Snowshoe Tour: 1 to 3 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, 548-0181
Planetarium and Moonlight Snowshoe Stroll: 5 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Family Game Night Hosted by Pacific Crest Church: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900
Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Saturday
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
STEM - LEGO: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Shhh.. It's a Speakeasy: 7 to 10 p.m., BPOE Grand Ballroom, 27 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, teacherjoy@live.com
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 to 3 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery - Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, 548-0181
NCW Woodworkers Guild Exhibition: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, stevefvoorhies@gmail.com
Avalanche Awareness Workshop: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mission Ridge, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee, karindavidson@comcast.net
