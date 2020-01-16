Today
Community
Winterfest 2020 Comedy with Drew Barth: 9:30 p.m. to midnight, Ruby Theatre, 135 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, 323-423-3262,
Friday Fun — Ozobots: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library
Snowshoe Tour: 1 to 3 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, 548-0181
Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Saturday
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Ozobots: 2 to 3 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.org
Women's March 2020: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, 670-1626
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 to 3 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, 548-0181
Martin Luther King Multicultural Fest: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, 888-6240
Cold Winter Nights Comedy Series: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.