Saturday
Community
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Ozobots: 2 to 3 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.org
Women’s March 2020: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, 670-1626
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 to 3 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, 548-0181
Martin Luther King Multicultural Fest: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, 888-6240
Cold Winter Nights Comedy Series: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Sunday
Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott: 2 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Monday
Community:
The Compassionate Friends support group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., 860-3620
Government
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., 327 N. Wenatchee Ave., 663-8121
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District Board: 5:30 p.m., main office, 255 N. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-8015
Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 745-8871
Tuesday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Hats Off! Storytime and Craft: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 to noon, Leavenworth Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
A.T.L.A.S. - At the Library After School: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Minecraft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., 3rd floor conference room, Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St, 664-7611 Wenatchee
Arts, Recreation and Parks Board: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick Street, 664-3392
